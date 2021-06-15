Colored Strategies

Calendar Application

Colored Strategies
Colored Strategies
  • Save
Calendar Application web design calendar dashboard admin bootstrap5
Calendar Application web design calendar dashboard admin bootstrap5
Download color palette
  1. calendar-list.png
  2. calendar-detail.png

Calendar application with event categories and details.

_________

Download free figma file here.

Check out the html version here.

Purchase html template here.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Colored Strategies
Colored Strategies

More by Colored Strategies

View profile
    • Like