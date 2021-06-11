Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kofi Hair-Ralston

One Umbrella Logo Journey Part Two

Kofi Hair-Ralston
Kofi Hair-Ralston
  • Save
One Umbrella Logo Journey Part Two graphic design rebound umbrella logo branding illustration vector design figma
Download color palette

Here we go again. I fixed the colors a bit, (I don't know, something still seems a bit off...) Made it a bit more uniform, (that "N" was bothering me) and adjusted the Umbrella. Hope you like it!

Abb90a670945857da875c431a99e3201
Rebound of
One Umbrella Logo
By Kofi Hair-Ralston
View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Kofi Hair-Ralston
Kofi Hair-Ralston

More by Kofi Hair-Ralston

View profile
    • Like