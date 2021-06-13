Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Colored Strategies

Blog Pages of Acorn

Colored Strategies
Colored Strategies
  • Save
Blog Pages of Acorn food blog web app website dashboard admin
Blog Pages of Acorn food blog web app website dashboard admin
Blog Pages of Acorn food blog web app website dashboard admin
Download color palette
  1. blog-blue-home.png
  2. blog-blue-list.png
  3. blog-blue-detail.png

Acorn admin template blog pages. Home, listing and detail pages.

_________

Download free figma file here.

Check out the html version here.

Purchase html template here.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Colored Strategies
Colored Strategies

More by Colored Strategies

View profile
    • Like