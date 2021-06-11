Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Credit Card Checkout

Credit Card Checkout
Daily UI 002 - CreditCardCheckout

Query about UX:
Does the user want to use the feature that your phone camera can read your card for you and enter the card number for you?

Please leave any comments :) Willing to improve it!

