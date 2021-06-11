AgriXpert — One Stop Agriculture Solution (Expert)

In this pandemic era, people need to keep their sanity by doing so many things, have a new hobby, or just doing back to what they like before. One of them is farming, caring for plants. Farming now becomes easier no matter where you are, either in the urban city or the traditional farmer in the village you can still become a farmer/gardener.

AgriXpert is application to search the best fertilizer for your plant, detect the pest/disease and how to cure it, and have an expert to ask about farming/gardening.

As always, feel free to give me some feedback. Do not hesitate to press the ❤️ button if you love/like my work.

------------------------

Read the UX process (Case Study) HERE

------------------------

I'm available for creating awesome stuff with you. Drop me your project to my email in mhd.abdur03@gmail.com

You can reach me on another platform here

LinkedIn | | Instagram || Medium