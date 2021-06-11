Good for Sale
Montheylin - Elegant script font

Montheylin is a elegant calligraphy with natural and handwritten style. It brings a beautiful and modern typeface. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding, wedding and quotes.

Includes:
Montheylin (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
Stylistic Set
Beautiful Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13326/monthelyn.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/montheylin-calligraphy-font/

