Aloysius Patrimonio

Otter Cliff Located in Acadia National Park Mono Line Art

Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Hire Me
  • Save
Otter Cliff Located in Acadia National Park Mono Line Art conservation area
Download color palette

Mono line illustration of Otter Cliff along the North Atlantic Seaboard located in Acadia National Park Maine, United States of America done in retro black and white monoline line art style.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Aloysius Patrimonio
Aloysius Patrimonio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aloysius Patrimonio

View profile
    • Like