Tyler Campbell

Branded Event Flyer: Black In Portland

Tyler Campbell
Tyler Campbell
  • Save
Branded Event Flyer: Black In Portland graphic design ui ux vector branding design
Download color palette

Flyer I designed for a branded event centered on gathering and strengthening communities of Black Women creatives and entrepreneurs within predominantly white cities or institutions.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Tyler Campbell
Tyler Campbell

More by Tyler Campbell

View profile
    • Like