Modular brand for a new organization creating curriculum for churches and facilitating conversations around race and justice in America.
The logo itself is pretty basic, but gets a lot of life through collage and simple or complex variations. Hopefully getting across the idea of interacting with history and each other. Idk, kinda high concept for me - I really just like scribbles
