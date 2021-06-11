Karl Nilsson

We 🌿

Karl Nilsson
Karl Nilsson
Hire Me
  • Save
We 🌿 scribbles collage conversation race love social justice wordmark icon branding logo america detroit
We 🌿 scribbles collage conversation race love social justice wordmark icon branding logo america detroit
We 🌿 scribbles collage conversation race love social justice wordmark icon branding logo america detroit
Download color palette
  1. we logo dribble2.jpg
  2. we logo dribble.jpg
  3. we brand bits.jpg

Modular brand for a new organization creating curriculum for churches and facilitating conversations around race and justice in America.

The logo itself is pretty basic, but gets a lot of life through collage and simple or complex variations. Hopefully getting across the idea of interacting with history and each other. Idk, kinda high concept for me - I really just like scribbles

Karl Nilsson
Karl Nilsson
Detroit. Design.
Hire Me

More by Karl Nilsson

View profile
    • Like