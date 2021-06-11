Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Le Lin

my favourite pea

Le Lin
Le Lin
  • Save
my favourite pea text pastel garden peas floral decorative pattern vector illustration digital art
Download color palette

It's so easy to compare myself with people in my life and end up finding differences that keep us apart. But I remind myself that as long as I remember to find common ground, I can still see us like peas in the same pod. Different but still can be my favourite pea 🟢🟢🟢

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Le Lin
Le Lin

More by Le Lin

View profile
    • Like