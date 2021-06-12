Good for Sale
Illiyin Studio

Cryptolly - Cryptocurrency Dashboard

Illiyin Studio
Illiyin Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptolly - Cryptocurrency Dashboard investment crypto exchange wallet ethereum bitcoin financial finance money dark cryptocurrency crypto dekstop dashboard black design minimal ux ui app

Cryptolly - Cryptocurrency Web & Dashboard UI Kit

Price
$40
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Cryptolly - Cryptocurrency Web & Dashboard UI Kit
Download color palette

Cryptolly - Cryptocurrency Web & Dashboard UI Kit

Price
$40
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Cryptolly - Cryptocurrency Web & Dashboard UI Kit

Preview of Cryptolly Exchange page that showcase the market changes, coin statistic, graph, and market trades.

Cryptolly comes with multiple variant of graph that easily adjustable via design system.

You can purchase now via UI8! And do let us know if you have any specific screen/feature that you want us to include in the updates.

We are also available for Cryptocurrency & Stock-Market related project. Get in touch!

---

We are Illiyin Studio
Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.

Contact us : illiyinstudio@gmail.com

Give Illiyin Studio a follow below :

BehanceInstagramFacebook

Illiyin Studio
Illiyin Studio
Product Design & Development Team for Startups.
Hire Us

More by Illiyin Studio

View profile
    • Like