Oikiopa Ref Sheet

my beautiful [ imao ] new char! I love Kio sm omg :0
I designed and drew her ^^
- name -
ㅤㅤ:: oikiopa [ kio ]
- general -
ㅤㅤ:: shecat [ she / her ] - shy - calm - trustworthy
- abilities -
ㅤㅤ:: breathes underwater - can hypnotize animals
- friend -
ㅤㅤ:: seashell [ my purrfin ]
- crush -
ㅤㅤ:: none [ ask if your char could be kio's crush ]
- theme song -
ㅤㅤ:: sit still look pretty [ daya ]