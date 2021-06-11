Arte Arcana Books!!

Trending designs to inspire you
Arte Arcana series continues its voyage with Death. Humanity fear of the aldilà depicted in sumptuous work of art. Our artists share their visions of death, mortality, memento mori, Hades, skull & bones, Grim Reaper, graveyards, and related subjects. Including poems and important dates in the history of the dying.
Adam Chiodo, Agustin S. Lobos, Alan Lathwell, Alcides Burn, Alejandro Blasi, Alejandro Colucci, Alex Eckman-Lawn, Andrej Bartulović, Angelo Roccagli, Ardha Lepa, Artur Szolc, Augusto Peixoto, Bahrull Marta, Benjamin A Vierling, Björn Gooßes, Blacksshark, Cadence Bennett, Caleb Dickenson, Camille Alquier, Camille Murgue, Candice Angélini, Christina Dressel, Christine Moren, Christophe Prades, Cláudio "Bharaduur" Moreira, Cyril Lawniczak, Daniel Bollans, Daniel Francisco, Daniel Valencia, Danielle Masek, David Berbel, Dávid Busai, David Ocampo, Declan Tiger, Devil-M, Devinez, Dis-Art Design Hans, Douglas Alvarenga, Drowned Orange, Galen Baudhuin, Gavin Sodo, George Martzoukos, George Patsouras, GodLikeIkons, Alexey Sivitsky, Heather Rose, Heidi Tailleferr, Ikosidio, Theopisti Tiftikoglou, Isabel Maria Gonzalez, Jamie Christ, Jan Maly, Jesus Lhysta, John Paul Whetzel, Josh Beamish, Kacper Gilka, Ken Coleman, Ken Jeremiassen, Ken Miller, Kon Markogiannis, Kornel Kwieciński, Le Nevralgie Costanti, Leon Bakalarz, Ludovic Robin, Márcio Blasphemator, Michael Peter Stokes, Michele Sanguin, Mike Redman, Mothmeister, Nestor Avalos, Nethern Temple Designs, Oswaldo Castillo, Parjo Surodilogo, Paul McCarroll, Paul Thureau, Paula Golemo, Plaga Frigoris, Rheblys, Roberto Toderico, Ruslan Stanchula, Ryan Clark, Sam Hayles, Scott Shellhamer, Sebastian Jerke, Shuel Duo, Simon Bossert, Sludgework Megan Umpleby, Steve Knerem, The Iron Parasite, Thomas Ewerhard, Timbul Cahyono, Timo Wuerz, Truly Lost, Violence Artwork Nanda Dika, Vladimir Smerdulak Chebakov, Vladislav Cadaversky, Waclaw Traier, Yannick Bouchard, etc.
A4 Portrait 210mm x 297mm (11.7inch x 8.3 inch)
Signed and Stamped (pre-orders only)
High Gloss Hardback
Silk Laminated Dust Jacket
Over 200 Pages
150gsm Silk Paper
Please note that this is a pre-sell; the release date is scheduled to be 30/09/2021