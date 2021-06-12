Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zesan

Smart home mobile app

Zesan
Zesan
Hire Me
  • Save
Smart home mobile app mobile ui app design mobile app app ux design smart smarthome house smart home home
Download color palette

New visual & UI exploration, this time is redesigning Smart home app. Let me know what you think!
Want to see my design process - https://youtu.be/qhFbZK7uknY

For work inquiry?
💌 Email me at arianzesan@gmail.com

More work on :
Behance | Medium | Gumroad Store

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Zesan
Zesan
Crafting design that helps a business stand out
Hire Me

More by Zesan

View profile
    • Like