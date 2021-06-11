Ibrahim Elmalky

Thaka Academy

Ibrahim Elmalky
Ibrahim Elmalky
  • Save
Thaka Academy ui ux design course ui ux design adobe xd platforms education branding animation
Download color palette

Thaka Academy We are the leaders in the field of education. We are the first to use online education platforms through our successful experience in Saudi Arabia. We wanted to share our success in all the Arab countries. Success partners Thaaty (Saudi Arabia) Be-STEAM (Egypt)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Ibrahim Elmalky
Ibrahim Elmalky

More by Ibrahim Elmalky

View profile
    • Like