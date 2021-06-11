Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mn Nahid

Fasting app Dashboard UI

Mn Nahid
Mn Nahid
  • Save
Fasting app Dashboard UI android ios mobile trendy 2021 eyecatchy catchy eye amazing cool clean fast fasting ux ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋🌎
Today I would like to share Fasting app Dashboard UI Design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

************
Press " L " to show some love 💖 & please don’t forget to follow our work! 😊

===============================================
I am available for crafting new projects- mnnahid32584@gmail.com

Follow Us On 👇
Facebook | Uplabs | Skype

Thanks a lot for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Mn Nahid
Mn Nahid

More by Mn Nahid

View profile
    • Like