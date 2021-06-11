Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Damaris Alfonso

Pieces of Purple + Teal

Damaris Alfonso
Damaris Alfonso
Pieces of Purple + Teal medical icon anatomy teal purple illustration vector science molecules water chip nodes technology artificial intelligence ai eye scan organ lungs heart
I haven't had a chance to post in some time; busy at the new job.

Here are some small illustrations for a website. The finals didn't end up in these colors, but I really loved them. :)

Damaris Alfonso
Damaris Alfonso

