Victor Alonso

Logo Design for Project in Development

Victor Alonso
Victor Alonso
  • Save
Logo Design for Project in Development 2021 rx rental project concept brand logodesign illustration ux 3d motion graphics graphic design animation design ui vector illustrator branding logo typography
Download color palette

Logo Design for a project in development by me, the logo is minimal and follows the guidelines making it a perfect logo.

Would like an expert designer and developer to help you with your project? Then hit me up at:

theofficialvta2020@gmail.com

See you there! <3

Victor Alonso
Victor Alonso

More by Victor Alonso

View profile
    • Like