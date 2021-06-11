Drea Duque

Minimal Landing Page | Neuro Monkey | Clothing Brand App

Minimal Landing Page | Neuro Monkey | Clothing Brand App clothing modern colorful minimal branding graphic design logo landing page home page web landing
Just a minimal landing page, from an old design I created a few years back when I started designing for web.
Sometimes is okay to take a look to old projects and re-make them, see how it feels now, and compare.

