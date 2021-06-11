Emma Jean

Daily UI :: 001 Sign Up

Daily UI :: 001 Sign Up figma typography app ux ui design
Daily UI #001

Hiya! 👋

This is my very first shot on Dribbble:) I hope you like it!

I decided to take on the #DailyUi challenge to improve my design skills!

Please feel free to leave comments!

Illustrations credits:
@drawkit.io

You can find all the illustrations on https://www.drawkit.io/

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
