Daily UI :: 001 Sign Up

Daily UI #001
Hiya! 👋
This is my very first shot on Dribbble:) I hope you like it!
I decided to take on the #DailyUi challenge to improve my design skills!
Please feel free to leave comments!
Illustrations credits:
@drawkit.io
You can find all the illustrations on https://www.drawkit.io/