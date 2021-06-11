Banners for Expo Booth | Designs for Trade Fairs

Trending designs to inspire you
I design because I love doing it.
For most of my designs, I borrow illustrations from the internet, customise them and put them together in a way that serves answer to business challenges.
This design was different though and was one of those cases when I went way out of my comfort zone.
Call it my lack of training in designing but I just don't feel easy when I get to work on the so-called pop culture of design.
So when I was required to come up with a few banners for an expo booth, I came up with this. The objective was to stay relevant, creative and get as many people as possible to stop by.
Though I tried to get funky with the design, the structured and professional marketeer inside kept me around a rather structured output.
P.S: While a lot of visitors were impressed with how we were able to put up our booth, a lot of them particularly liked the "RIP" thing :)