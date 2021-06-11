Adam Greasley

Overture logo design and can label

Adam Greasley
Adam Greasley
Hire Me
  • Save
Overture logo design and can label font designer lettering design branding logo design typography craft beer luxury brand design logo luxury logo font design logo designer graphic design
Overture logo design and can label font designer lettering design branding logo design typography craft beer luxury brand design logo luxury logo font design logo designer graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Overture Logo.jpg
  2. overture can.jpg

Overture logo design and can label.

A concept brand design for a slick brewery focused on quality and highly refined small batch beers.

A custom serif O with details to give it a 3D effect.

Adam Greasley
Adam Greasley
Logo, Brand & Typography
Hire Me

More by Adam Greasley

View profile
    • Like