Northern Vessel Instagram Stickers

Instagram sticker designs created for local Des Moines coffee business, Northern Vessel.
The goal: increase brand awareness on Instagram as customers use stickers in their stories by searching the company's name. These designs feature Northern Vessel's signature latte, the "Envy," and their classic "Weekend Waffle" promo.
Unfortunately, the owners of Northern Vessel (NV) made the hard decision to close up shop before these stickers were able to be used. But even so, they were fun to make! It was a privilege working with the guys at NV – creative entrepreneurs who served our community so well!