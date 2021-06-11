Arienne Visuals

Onboarding App - Daily UI 023

dailyui user interface ui design product design
I created a clean onboarding for a fictional iOS app named HABITi, that promotes healthy daily habits and reminders. This is designed with the beautiful iPhone X interface and uses biometrics to sign-in.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
