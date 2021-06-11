Course Project for the 7 part Google UX Design Professional Certificate course.

The main prompt was to design an arcade game preview app for a local arcade bar. "ArcadeBar" was created for this purpose.

From secondary research, I quickly realized that most arcade bars don't really advertise what games they offer. Instead, many would focus on promoting their food menus. While some have group rates for gatherings and other special events, none of them really emphasize on what it means to be an "arcade" bar. Hence, an idea to create a game preview app was born!

Users can easily preview games and explore new ones through this app. They have the option to save any games that interest them in their saved games list, and bring it with them when they visit the bar in person. This concept derived from a grocery list. A review function is also present to create a community of gamers. Users can easily see how others experienced a game they never played, or are highly passionate about.

Overall, I really enjoyed this process and the challenges it brought along. :)

Skills developed and used throughout the project include:

- Create empathy maps, personas, user stories, user journey maps and storyboards

- Understanding and implementing User-centered design

- Conducting competitive audits, usability studies

- Creating affinity diagrams

- Lo-Fi prototype: https://www.figma.com/proto/h5URHaTi31dXSZL4k567kt/Projects?node-id=424%3A554&scaling=scale-down&page-id=409%3A223

- Hi-Fi prototype: https://www.figma.com/proto/h5URHaTi31dXSZL4k567kt/Projects?node-id=670%3A1699&scaling=scale-down&page-id=670%3A0

Feedback and comments are always welcome :)

