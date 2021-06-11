Style Guide exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A few months ago in Eventials, I was invited by the marketing team to function and enhance the look and feel of the new landing page.
Here's a shot of our visual elements which based the new page style. Color contrast, high readability, geometric shapes and a contemporary grotesque font will let users get what they need quickly and elegantly.
Eventials aims to live among modern interactive brands and I'm working on it, so I will post more about it soon.