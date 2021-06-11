Trending designs to inspire you
Tackle! is a collaborative online game meant to help coworkers practice soft skills in a low risk environment by getting them to work together anonymously to solve a puzzle under a one week time limit. After the week is over team members are revealed to each other and points gained by completing your puzzle ahead of other teams are allocated to individuals across a leader board, incentivizing users to maintain speed through communication across multiple teams.