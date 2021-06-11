Trending designs to inspire you
One of my favorite parts of ad creation is revitalizing a small business brand. EZ HVAC is a local business with limited visual brand establishment and almost no content. This is a working concept, going through copy revisions and changes, but I wanted to mimic the curved nature of their logo while giving the idea of air flow through the vector shapes.