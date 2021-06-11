Finance/Wallet - Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Mates !
I am super excited to share few screens of the WALLET app that I have been recently working on . User can check their daily expenses , check balance and it makes easier to manage their cards, keep track on their income and expenses, follow the statistics , recent transaction history and etc.
Feel free to share your thoughts , and show your love by hitting the like button. :)
