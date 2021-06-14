Nicolas Solerieu
Opendoor Design

Curves

Nicolas Solerieu
Opendoor Design
Nicolas Solerieu for Opendoor Design
  • Save
Curves curve radius real estate web brand ui layout
Curves curve radius real estate web brand ui layout
Curves curve radius real estate web brand ui layout
Curves curve radius real estate web brand ui layout
Download color palette
  1. Curve layout 2.png
  2. Curve layout 3.png
  3. Curve layout 1.png
  4. Curve layout 4.png

Exploring what it would look like to lean into the concept of a single corner radius on different layouts.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Opendoor Design
Opendoor Design
Empowering everyone with the freedom to move

More by Opendoor Design

View profile
    • Like