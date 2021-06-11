Crash Studio

Aloha

Aloha logo vector retro branding vintage logo vintage illustration design
From this design, Crash Studio tried to show the illustration or graphic design with original character and style, this picture tells a little about the jerk but responsible, like today's life style, especially in the area of ​​Java. This design tries to pack with images that are typical sold for your needs, such as t-shirt designs, pins, book covers, cd covers and other marchindises. if interest can directly contact me..
Contact :
Email : galihrizky930@gmail.com
Instagram : crash.std

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
