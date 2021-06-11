From this design, Crash Studio tried to show the illustration or graphic design with original character and style, this picture tells a little about the jerk but responsible, like today's life style, especially in the area of ​​Java. This design tries to pack with images that are typical sold for your needs, such as t-shirt designs, pins, book covers, cd covers and other marchindises. if interest can directly contact me..

📩📩📩📩📩

Contact :

Email : galihrizky930@gmail.com

Instagram : crash.std