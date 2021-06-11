Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Arienne Visuals

Car Dashboard - Daily UI 034

Car Dashboard - Daily UI 034 dailyui car navigation car nav car interface car dashboard user interface ui design product design
I had fun making this dark mode, purple toned car dashboard for the daily UI challenge one of Kehlani's hits playing: Keep On.

Website
https://ariennevisuals.ca/

Behance
https://www.behance.net/ariennejay

LinkedIn
http://linkedin.com/in/arienne-johnson/

Arienne Visuals

