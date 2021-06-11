Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo for my name ! [PART 2]

Logo for my name ! [PART 2] dk graphic design logo
In this design the main focus was to use the negative space and create an illusion.
It's a more clean and simple.
Do check out the PART 1 and let me know which one you like!

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
