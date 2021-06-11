Logo for my name ! [PART 2]

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In this design the main focus was to use the negative space and create an illusion.
It's a more clean and simple.
Do check out the PART 1 and let me know which one you like!