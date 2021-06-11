Vladimir Pechonkin

Advance Design & Construction Logo letters futuristic logotype building modern style lettering font letter techno space agency drafting construction brandbook business design branding brand logo
From the brief: "Modern and concise .. A certain icon besides the word Advance is allowed if you play it and it will be" in the theme ". For example, a tribar, an impossible triangle. The company works for a foreign market, so the name is in English."
See advance-design.com.au

