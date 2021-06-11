Deepal Khadayate

Logo for my name ! [PART 1]

Deepal Khadayate
Deepal Khadayate
  • Save
Logo for my name ! [PART 1] design dk logo graphic design
Download color palette

This logo is created using the initials of my name "D K".
I used 'YELLOW' shade in the middle region as it depicts the meaning of my first name : LIGHT (meaning).
There is a PART 2 for this one.
Do let me know which one of them you like!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Deepal Khadayate
Deepal Khadayate

More by Deepal Khadayate

View profile
    • Like