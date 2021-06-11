Logo for my name ! [PART 1]

Trending designs to inspire you
This logo is created using the initials of my name "D K".
I used 'YELLOW' shade in the middle region as it depicts the meaning of my first name : LIGHT (meaning).
There is a PART 2 for this one.
Do let me know which one of them you like!