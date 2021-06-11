Trending designs to inspire you
It is a poster of an food app, which is used by the users to order their food on their fingertips. It will make users easy to order and deliver the food on their doorsteps.
Typography : Poppins, Mogra
Color used : 5D8701, E2FFA1, 333333, FFFFFF, 000000.
Credits :
Icons - Noun Project, Icons8
Images - Unsplash
Illustrations - freepik
Designing tool used : Figma