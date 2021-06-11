It is a poster of an food app, which is used by the users to order their food on their fingertips. It will make users easy to order and deliver the food on their doorsteps.

Typography : Poppins, Mogra

Color used : 5D8701, E2FFA1, 333333, FFFFFF, 000000.

Credits :

Icons - Noun Project, Icons8

Images - Unsplash

Illustrations - freepik

Designing tool used : Figma