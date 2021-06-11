Pooja Gupta

Food Fam

Pooja Gupta
Pooja Gupta
  • Save
Food Fam design ux typography icon ui illustration
Download color palette

It is a poster of an food app, which is used by the users to order their food on their fingertips. It will make users easy to order and deliver the food on their doorsteps.

Typography : Poppins, Mogra

Color used : 5D8701, E2FFA1, 333333, FFFFFF, 000000.

Credits :
Icons - Noun Project, Icons8
Images - Unsplash
Illustrations - freepik

Designing tool used : Figma

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Pooja Gupta
Pooja Gupta
Like