Wallie - Digital Wallet Apps UI Kit

Wallie - Digital Wallet Apps UI Kit
Wallie - Digital Wallet App UI KIT is a high-quality pack of 50+ screens to kickstart your Digital Wallet App projects and speed up your design workflow. Reise includes 50+ high-quality iOS screen templates designed in Sketch, Figma, Invision Studio, XD. This modern design template is easy to customize, making it even easier for you to design your next app, projects and speed up your design workflow. What will you get?

