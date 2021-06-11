Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emily Eder

Hello Dribbble

Emily Eder
Emily Eder
  • Save
Hello Dribbble shot first shot debut pink cute foxy kisses kiss animation hello dribbble fox
Download color palette

So excited to say hello to Dribbble! This community has been shaping my work for a long time, and I cannot wait to contribute some of my own@

Thank you so much https://dribbble.com/AOKURA for the invite, and your beautiful, vibrant work :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Emily Eder
Emily Eder

More by Emily Eder

View profile
    • Like