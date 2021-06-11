Trending designs to inspire you
The Spiral House: This is an oldie but a goodie from ~2013. This is a concept for multilevel house with no stairs. The Spiral would consist of a series of flat terraces situated around a ring and connected by an outer spine serving as a ramp. Each terrace would consist of spaces grouped by function and purpose to optimize flow.