Segment from "Building a Biosensor" Explainer Video

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was responsible for the video project in its entirety, from pre-production, to post-production, to production! The original video was posted on Youtube, but the company has since changed hands and the original upload is no longer viewable. I have since uploaded a copy unlisted on Youtube. The full video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/pwRtR-Bf4yA