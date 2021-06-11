Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ida Greenberg

Segment from "Building a Biosensor" Explainer Video

Ida Greenberg
Ida Greenberg
  • Save
Segment from "Building a Biosensor" Explainer Video illustration motion graphics animation
Download color palette

I was responsible for the video project in its entirety, from pre-production, to post-production, to production! The original video was posted on Youtube, but the company has since changed hands and the original upload is no longer viewable. I have since uploaded a copy unlisted on Youtube. The full video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/pwRtR-Bf4yA

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Ida Greenberg
Ida Greenberg

More by Ida Greenberg

View profile
    • Like