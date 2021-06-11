Enunciate: A Case Study

Trending designs to inspire you
The pandemic left many people at home with time on their hands. Many young people used it to pick up a new skill like learning a new language.
The problem with this, however, is as COVID numbers are dropping, and businesses and schools are reopening, many are losing motivation because they don't have the same copious amount of time to dedicate to study.
I aimed to design an app to empower young people to learn new vocabulary by incorporating short lessons into their daily schedule.
Read the case study here: https://uxfol.io/project/03f05baa/Enunciate