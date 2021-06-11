Kent E Eisenhuth

Squiggle Bird

Squiggle Bird pen and ink workshop ux drawing design thinking design
My take on a squiggle bird. Did you know anyone can draw a bird? This is the product of a fun warmup activity you can use when facilitating your next design workshop.

Check it out: https://youtu.be/8bn5HPPYWuU

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
