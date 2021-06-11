Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Apple Watch, Phone & iPad Mockup

Apple Watch, Phone & iPad Mockup
Apple Watch, iPhone & iPad Mockup is a mock up that can present Apple Watch, iPhone & iPad Mockup in different angles that you can use for your design, suitable for brands and consists of separate layer sets. Phone frame colour can be changed, also the display screens and the back logos. The watch strap colour can be changed as well, watch colour and the displays. A help file is included.

Featured: 6 PSDs • High resolution: 4500x3000 px • Easy to use with Smart Objects • Photorealistic Results

