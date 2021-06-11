Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hady Hayman

16 - Officeparty - Video Platform Website

Hady Hayman
Hady Hayman
  • Save
16 - Officeparty - Video Platform Website branding logo illustration design dailyui ux ui product design modern minimal
Download color palette

A minimal approach to a learning video platform I designed for a client last year.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Hady Hayman
Hady Hayman

More by Hady Hayman

View profile
    • Like