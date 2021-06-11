Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Claire Loran

North Village

Claire Loran
Claire Loran
  • Save
North Village dailyui design construction typography webdesign logo wordpress uidesign ui branding
Download color palette

About 

North Village is an construction company based in Chicago. They specialize in construction and remodeling for commercial and residential clients.   North Village needed branding a new website to promote their services to clientele. Now they have a fresh identity and revitalized site to increase web traffic and gain new customers.

Services Provided

– Brand & Identity
– Website Design
– Website Development

Claire Loran
Claire Loran

More by Claire Loran

View profile
    • Like