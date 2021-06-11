Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kent E Eisenhuth

Lego Doodle

Lego Doodle design thinking lego drawing ux illustration design
Did you know you can attach 6 standard Lego bricks in over 915 million different combinations? Imagine how many basic pictures you can draw by combining a few basic shapes in different arrangements.

Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bn5HPPYWuU

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
