SIMPLE acrylic pour FLOWER painting

Hello from Slovenia again!

In this step by step fluid art tutorial I will show a flower dip technique. It'r really easy technique, so you can create beautiful flower even if you are a beginner in acrylic pouring.

I mixed 80% Fllod floetrol with 20% Fllod emulsabond for my pouring medium. Mixing ration to paint is 2 parts pouring medium to 1 part paint and water to consistency.

My pearl white mixture:

1 part Vallejo pearl medium

1 part titanium white

2 parts pouring medium

Colours:

- Amsterdam titanium white

- Amsterdam olive green deep

- Amsterdam olive green light

- Arties colours alizarian crimson mixed with Amsterdam oxide black

- Mamieri bordeaux

- Amsterdam naples yellow red light

- Pearl white

