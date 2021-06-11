Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SIMPLE acrylic pour FLOWER painting

SIMPLE acrylic pour FLOWER painting
Hello from Slovenia again!

In this step by step fluid art tutorial I will show a flower dip technique. It'r really easy technique, so you can create beautiful flower even if you are a beginner in acrylic pouring.

I mixed 80% Fllod floetrol with 20% Fllod emulsabond for my pouring medium. Mixing ration to paint is 2 parts pouring medium to 1 part paint and water to consistency.

My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium

Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam olive green deep
- Amsterdam olive green light
- Arties colours alizarian crimson mixed with Amsterdam oxide black
- Mamieri bordeaux
- Amsterdam naples yellow red light
- Pearl white
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
