Bishsogit Kumar pal

Minimalist logo design

Bishsogit Kumar pal
Bishsogit Kumar pal
  • Save
Minimalist logo design illustration logo design branding logo design cleaning logo creative logo business card luxury minimalist logo minimalist logo
Download color palette

Do you want Logo Design and business card design?
I love to create Logo, business card Design. The logo and business card i will create for Any Company.
If you need any type of logo and business card design please visit my Link:
Order account :
minimalist logo design : https://bit.ly/2Gfc4MI
luxury minimalist modern unique business logo : https://bit.ly/32IXrsu
luxury real estate logo: https://bit.ly/38VIirR
professional cleaning service logo: https://bit.ly/2R3YNc3
vector tracing gig: https://bit.ly/2RY0dbO
************************
Services I Offer:
1. Simple, Unique, luxury, minimalist, modern, Creative & business card.
2. Logo design within 24 hours delivery.
3. Best Customer Support.
4. Unlimited Revisions.
5. Vector, Ai, PDF, PSD,
6. Transparent PNG, JPG files will be provide
7. Best HD Quality Result
** Thanks a lot. **

Bishsogit Kumar pal
Bishsogit Kumar pal

More by Bishsogit Kumar pal

View profile
    • Like