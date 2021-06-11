MehediCreation

5ive 7even Music Group

MehediCreation
MehediCreation
  • Save
5ive 7even Music Group trending logo love clothing music brand photoshop adobe illustrator adobe initial monogram art logo illustration awesome logo business logo typography brand identity design modern logo minimalist logo creative logo
Download color palette

5ive 7even Music Group logo design. What do you think about this awesome Concept?
.
Looking for the best-customized minimalist logo design for your brand?
👉Just contact the link below!
.
Email | WhatsApp
.
Follow me on
Instagram | Behance

MehediCreation
MehediCreation

More by MehediCreation

View profile
    • Like