Roar Bikes - UX/UI Mockup

This is a mockup I made during my first UI/UX Design course. Where my journey in UX/UI began :)

The logo and the company were provided by the course (it does not exist).

The project purpose was to create a website (and an optional mobile version) of a new brand of bicycles that only had 3 different models.

Link to full project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/82639291/UIUX-Mockup-Roar-Bikes