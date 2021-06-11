Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Inês Carrilho

Roar Bikes - UX/UI Mockup

Inês Carrilho
Inês Carrilho
  • Save
Roar Bikes - UX/UI Mockup app website mockup bicycle bikes ux ui design ux ui modern design vector
Download color palette

This is a mockup I made during my first UI/UX Design course. Where my journey in UX/UI began :)

The logo and the company were provided by the course (it does not exist).
The project purpose was to create a website (and an optional mobile version) of a new brand of bicycles that only had 3 different models.

Link to full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/82639291/UIUX-Mockup-Roar-Bikes

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Inês Carrilho
Inês Carrilho

More by Inês Carrilho

View profile
    • Like