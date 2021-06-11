Roar Bikes - UX/UI Mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a mockup I made during my first UI/UX Design course. Where my journey in UX/UI began :)
The logo and the company were provided by the course (it does not exist).
The project purpose was to create a website (and an optional mobile version) of a new brand of bicycles that only had 3 different models.
Link to full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/82639291/UIUX-Mockup-Roar-Bikes